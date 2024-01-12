Sam Wells Inspires Crestview to Decisive Victory in Firelands Conference

In a riveting display of athletic prowess, Crestview High School senior Sam Wells led the Cougars to a decisive 70-33 triumph over St. Paul. This definitive victory clinched their pole position in the Firelands Conference. Wells, a stalwart both on and off the court, brought his personal philosophy of ‘It’s a choice’ to the game. His indomitable spirit manifested in a career-high 20 points, nine of which he racked up in the crucial first quarter alone.

Defensive Excellence

In addition to his offensive onslaught, Wells made significant contributions to the team’s defensive efforts. His stats were embellished with four rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a significant block. His relentless defensive pressure played a crucial role in forcing St. Paul to commit a staggering 18 turnovers. Wells attributes this defensive tenacity to the ‘It’s a choice’ mantra, a brainchild of his father, which has now become a rallying cry for the team’s unwavering commitment to robust defense.

Team Effort

Crestview Coach John Kurtz echoed Wells’ emphasis on defense. The team had dedicated their two-week Christmas break to honing their defensive skills, a strategy that paid off in their game against St. Paul. Crestview’s junior sensation, Justice Thompson, also rose to the occasion, delivering a remarkable 21 points. The game saw a balanced offensive effort from the team, affirming the Cougars’ ethos of collective contribution.

Unbroken Winning Streak

The Cougars’ victory over St. Paul extends their Firelands Conference winning streak to an impressive 22 games. Their average margin of victory stands at a commanding 33.3 points per game. As they prepare to face Western Reserve in their next showdown, the Cougars aim to uphold their dominance, embodying their motto, ‘It’s a choice.’