New Zealand

Sam Spratt’s Remarkable Victory Aboard Mercurial in Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:48 am EST
Sam Spratt's Remarkable Victory Aboard Mercurial in Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph

Two decades of resilience and determination capped off with a remarkable victory – Sam Spratt, a seasoned jockey, rode Mercurial, the New Zealand racehorse, to an unexpected win in the Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham. This triumph is Spratt’s third in the prestigious event, and more significantly, it comes 21 years after a severe fall on the same track, which led to a year of lost memory and almost ended her riding career.

The Triumph of Spratt and Mercurial

Spratt, who has since joined New Zealand’s 1000-win club and amassed over 20 Group One victories, showcased her front-running prowess in the recent race. Despite the odds of $18, Mercurial, a last-start Group One placegetter, was steered clear of interference that affected several runners. The five-year-old horse triumphed by a nose against a robust challenge from Express Yourself, with the pre-race favorite, Bonny Lass, finishing third.

Mercurial’s Ascent to the Top

This victory was Mercurial’s sixth in a 27-start career, and the horse has now earned over $514,000 in stakes. Trained by Stephen Marsh, Mercurial has demonstrated a notable upward trajectory, moving from a Rating 75 winner a year ago to establishing himself among the country’s top sprinters. This win is not just a testament to the horse’s ability but also a reflection of Marsh’s training skills and the perseverance of the ownership group, which includes the horse’s breeders.

A Celebration of Resilience and Determination

The thrill of the victory was palpable for the entire team, including Marsh and the ownership group. But beyond the thrill, this win marks a significant milestone in Spratt’s comeback journey after her life-altering accident. It celebrates her enduring resilience, unwavering determination, and the unbeatable skill that has seen her not only recover from a career-threatening injury but also rise to become one of the most successful jockeys in New Zealand’s racing history.

New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

