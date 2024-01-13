Sam Spratt’s Remarkable Victory Aboard Mercurial in Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph
Two decades of resilience and determination capped off with a remarkable victory – Sam Spratt, a seasoned jockey, rode Mercurial, the New Zealand racehorse, to an unexpected win in the Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham. This triumph is Spratt’s third in the prestigious event, and more significantly, it comes 21 years after a severe fall on the same track, which led to a year of lost memory and almost ended her riding career.
The Triumph of Spratt and Mercurial
Spratt, who has since joined New Zealand’s 1000-win club and amassed over 20 Group One victories, showcased her front-running prowess in the recent race. Despite the odds of $18, Mercurial, a last-start Group One placegetter, was steered clear of interference that affected several runners. The five-year-old horse triumphed by a nose against a robust challenge from Express Yourself, with the pre-race favorite, Bonny Lass, finishing third.
Mercurial’s Ascent to the Top
This victory was Mercurial’s sixth in a 27-start career, and the horse has now earned over $514,000 in stakes. Trained by Stephen Marsh, Mercurial has demonstrated a notable upward trajectory, moving from a Rating 75 winner a year ago to establishing himself among the country’s top sprinters. This win is not just a testament to the horse’s ability but also a reflection of Marsh’s training skills and the perseverance of the ownership group, which includes the horse’s breeders.
A Celebration of Resilience and Determination
The thrill of the victory was palpable for the entire team, including Marsh and the ownership group. But beyond the thrill, this win marks a significant milestone in Spratt’s comeback journey after her life-altering accident. It celebrates her enduring resilience, unwavering determination, and the unbeatable skill that has seen her not only recover from a career-threatening injury but also rise to become one of the most successful jockeys in New Zealand’s racing history.
