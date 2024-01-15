Sam Reinhart’s Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have been the shining stars in the recent National Hockey League (NHL) seasons. The Lightning, notching up to the finals for three consecutive seasons and clinching the titles in 2020 and 2021, have set a high bar. On the other hand, the Panthers ensured an impressive performance securing the Presidents’ Trophy in 2022 and making their way to the Stanley Cup Final.

Continued Dominance of the Panthers in 2023-24 Season

In the ongoing 2023-24 season, the Panthers have maintained their strong performance. They currently rank second in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference, and fifth in the entire league after 42 games. A significant contributor to the Panthers’ success has been their center, Sam Reinhart.

Sam Reinhart: The Pillar of Panthers’ Success

Since joining the Panthers in July 2021, Reinhart has demonstrated an exceptional form. His performance is particularly notable in the current season, where he ranks second in goals, tenth in points, and first in power-play goals. As his three-year contract nears its end in June, speculation about his future is building. Reinhart’s impressive stats could make him a highly sought-after free agent, and the Panthers may have to offer a substantial deal to retain him.

Speculation on Reinhart’s Future

A hockey team has pre-emptively speculated on potential new teams for Reinhart after his contract expires. The discussion among fans about his possible destinations has already been ignited. Reinhart is having an extraordinary season, setting career highs in goals, assists, and points. He is on track to break his career records in goals and points with 31 goals and 54 points in just 42 games. His contract talks with the Panthers are said to be positive and ongoing, and it’s likely he’s eyeing a long-term deal with a high average annual value (AAV).

The Panthers, who have a significant amount coming off their books, are expected to offer a favorable deal to Reinhart, who seems to be committed to Florida. Negotiating a long-term contract during the season would be a major advantage for the Panthers. The potential deal is expected to be in the six-to-eight-year range with an AAV north of $8.5 million. The team is hoping to sign the extension before the season’s final stretch, ensuring their star player continues to shine for them.