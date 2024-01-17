Sam Reinhart: NHL Star's Fairytale Wedding Amidst Pandemic

NHL star Sam Reinhart and Jessica Reinhart tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, on July 7, 2023. The relationship, which blossomed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, had a fairytale culmination in their 'breathtaking, romantic, and timeless' wedding.

Love in the Time of Pandemic

The couple's love story began in January 2020. Initially, it was just a friendship, but the bond took a romantic turn in March 2020. Jessica moved into Sam's family home in Vancouver for what was intended to be a two-week stay but extended to eight months due to the pandemic.

Jessica Reinhart: A Woman of Many Talents

Jessica Reinhart is a woman of diverse career history. She graduated from Western University with a bachelor's degree in human ecology and is a renowned Canadian medical assistant. Her professional journey includes notable roles at Heron Point Golf Club and Generis Group.

A Family Deeply Rooted in Ice Hockey

Sam Reinhart's family holds a prominent position in professional ice hockey. His brothers, Max and Griffin, have both had NHL experience. Max Reinhart was drafted into the NHL in 2022 and has played for the Calgary Flames, while Griffin joined the New York Islanders in the same year, later moved to the Elite Ice Hockey League with the Belfast Giants for the 2021/2022 season, and has since retired from the sport.

The couple expressed their gratitude for the seamless and enjoyable experience rendered by their planner and vendors at their wedding. As of January 2024, the couple does not have any children.