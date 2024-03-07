Sam Naismith's AFL Comeback with Richmond: From Delisting to Opening Round Hero

Sam Naismith is set to play his first AFL game in almost four years, marking a significant milestone in his career as he makes his Richmond debut against Gold Coast. The absence of Dustin Martin and Toby Nankervis due to injuries has paved the way for Naismith's return, following a challenging period that included three knee reconstructions and personal tragedy.

Advertisment

Remarkable Comeback

Naismith's journey back to the AFL spotlight is nothing short of remarkable. After being delisted by Sydney 18 months ago and enduring a decade marred by injuries and the loss of his sister to cancer, Naismith's resilience and determination saw him shine in the VFL with Port Melbourne last year. This performance caught the attention of Richmond, who welcomed him to fill the void left by Ivan Soldo's departure. "He is in good form, big Sammy," remarked Tigers coach Adem Yze, highlighting Naismith's impressive comeback and character.

Other Key Players and Debuts

Advertisment

In addition to Naismith's awaited return, Richmond's lineup will feature debutant Seth Campbell and Jacob Koschitzke in the attack, stepping in for the injured Tom Lynch. Gold Coast strengthens their team with Malcolm Rosas Jr, returning from a quadriceps injury. Elsewhere, Collingwood sees Charlie Dean making his debut against Greater Western Sydney, with Scott Pendlebury confirmed to play despite a knee issue and John Noble and Ash Johnson filling crucial roles in the team's strategy.

Looking Forward

This opening round is more than just a game; it's a testament to the perseverance and heart of players like Sam Naismith. As teams gear up with strategic inclusions and debuts, the AFL season kicks off with compelling storylines and the promise of exciting matches. While outcomes remain uncertain, the spirit of comeback and renewal defines the anticipation surrounding the first round of matches.