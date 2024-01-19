Sam Mewis Retires from Soccer, Embarks on New Journey as Editor-In-Chief of 'The Women's Game'

The world of soccer bids farewell to one of its most decorated athletes, Sam Mewis, who has announced her retirement at the age of 31 due to ongoing knee complications. A World Cup champion and a revered figure in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), Mewis' decision comes after a prolonged and emotionally taxing journey with her knee injury, a problem she has battled since a 2017 incident.

Knee Injury and Retirement

Mewis, who was crowned the best player in the 2019 Women's World Cup, underwent a second surgery in January 2023, in a bid to mitigate the persisting knee troubles. Despite her tireless efforts and the unwavering support of her family, coaches, teammates, and fans, the continued presence of the knee issue led her to hang up her boots.

A New Chapter: The Women's Game

While this retirement marks an end of an illustrious career on the pitch, it simultaneously heralds the commencement of a new chapter for Mewis. She is set to take on the role of editor-in-chief at The Women's Game, a fresh vertical within the Men in Blazers Network dedicated to chronicling women's soccer on a global scale. Mewis expressed her enthusiasm and confidence for this new venture, not only as a personal growth opportunity but also as a platform to amplify the stories of women's soccer to a broader audience.

From Field to Newsroom

Mewis' transition from the field to the newsroom is a testament to her commitment to the sport and its promotion. With her experience and insights, she aims to bring to the fore narratives around the World Cup, the fight for equal pay, and other pivotal moments in women's soccer. While the soccer world mourns the end of Mewis' playing career, it also eagerly anticipates the impact she will make in her new role, expanding the reach and coverage of women's soccer.