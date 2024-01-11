en English
Sports

Sam Martin Clinches AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, a First for Buffalo Bills Since 2006

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
Sam Martin Clinches AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, a First for Buffalo Bills Since 2006

Buffalo Bills’ punter, Sam Martin, has been honored as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December, a first in his career and the first recognition of a Bills punter since November 2006. This recognition underscores Martin’s pivotal role in the team’s recent successes, particularly in securing the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

Exceptional Performance Leads to Recognition

Martin’s exceptional performance in December and January has been instrumental in the Bills’ securing a 5-0 record and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. He led the AFC in percentage of punts inside the 20-yard line, 10-yard line, and 5-yard line, demonstrating his situational awareness and critical role in the team’s triumphs.

Historic Achievement for the Bills

This award is not only a personal achievement for Martin but also a historic moment for the Bills. Alongside kicker Tyler Bass’s win of the same award in September, this signifies the first time in the franchise’s history that both a punter and kicker have been honored in the same season. The recognition of both kicking specialists highlights the strength of the Bills’ special teams this season.

A Season of Success for the Buffalo Bills

Martin’s contributions have undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Bills’ successful season. His punts have led to opponents having an average starting field position at their 19.1-yard line, the best in the AFC. This strategic advantage has greatly contributed to the Bills’ winning streak in the final five games of the regular season, securing their fourth-straight AFC East title, and earning a playoff spot. Additionally, the Bills’ special teams player Deonte Harty won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his significant 96-yard punt return in the Bills’ recent win over the Miami Dolphins.

Now, all eyes are on the Bills as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs. With an exceptional season behind them and a strong team, the Bills are poised for a promising postseason.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

