Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis: A Day at the Beach Post Engagement

On a sunny day at the beach in Perth, the renowned Matildas superstar, Sam Kerr, and her fiancée, Kristie Mewis, were seen basking in the joy of their recent engagement. The couple, both celebrated for their individual contributions to women’s football, are recognized as a power couple in the sports world. Their attire and accessories were a testament to their unique style and affluence, with Kerr donning a green floral print dress shirt and $630 Balenciaga slides, and Mewis dressed in a red bikini top and $260 Versace slides.

A Day at the Beach

The 30-year-old Matildas superstar, Kerr, sported a green floral print dress shirt that drew attention to her athletic legs, opting to go without shorts. She accessorized her beach look with stylish sunglasses and a dog-ball thrower, with her hair neatly tied up in a bun. Mewis, 32, complemented her red bikini top with a beach towel wrapped around her waist, and Versace slides. Her beach look was capped off with wide-framed sunglasses, making a fashion statement.

The Engagement

The couple’s engagement was confirmed to People magazine by Mewis, who expressed her admiration for Kerr, stating that she is her ‘biggest supporter’. The engagement announcement was shared with the world through intimate photos posted by Kerr, capturing the surprise proposal along with a glimpse of the significant diamond ring. The expression of joy and surprise on their faces in these photos underscored their deep connection and mutual respect.

Life After the Announcement

Post their engagement, the couple seems to be relishing their time together. They were seen engrossed in conversation as they made their way back to their car, after their day at the beach in Perth. Adding to their merriment was their pet dog who accompanied them. This is Kerr’s first time back in Perth since the engagement announcement, and the couple appears to be making the most of their time together, soaking in the sun and sea.