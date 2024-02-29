Sam Howell's Historic Rookie Season: A Closer Look Amid Commanders' QB Dilemma

With the Washington Commanders gearing up for the NFL Draft, speculation surrounds their quarterback future. A recent focus has been on Sam Howell's performance, revealing surprising statistics that might influence the team's draft strategy. As the Commanders contemplate their next move, Howell's rookie season under scrutiny offers both challenges and insights into Washington's quarterback conundrum.

Advertisment

Unpacking Howell's Rookie Campaign

Sam Howell's rookie year was marked by a volume of pass attempts rarely seen among first-year starters. Throwing 612 times, Howell found himself in the company of NFL legends, despite leading the league with 21 interceptions. This volume of attempts is noteworthy, as historically, only one other quarterback, Andrew Luck, has thrown as much in their debut season. Howell's interception percentage, notably low among quarterbacks with 21 or more interceptions, suggests a level of efficiency amidst the high turnover rate.

Comparative Analysis: Howell vs. Purdy

Advertisment

The comparison between Sam Howell and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers highlights a significant disparity in their rookie seasons. Purdy, with a career-high of 37 pass attempts in a single game, contrasts sharply with Howell's 52. This difference underscores the heavier reliance placed on Howell within the Commanders' offense compared to Purdy's role with the 49ers. This workload suggests Howell was under immense pressure, potentially more than what is typically expected from a rookie quarterback.

The Draft Dilemma: Moving Forward with Howell?

As the Commanders approach the NFL Draft with a high pick, they face a significant decision regarding their quarterback future. Howell's unique rookie season presents a compelling argument for his potential as a franchise quarterback. However, the prospect of drafting a quarterback like Drake Maye raises questions about the direction the Commanders wish to take. The team's strategy will be crucial, as they weigh Howell's development against the opportunity to select a top quarterback prospect.

The Washington Commanders find themselves at a crossroads as they navigate their quarterback future. Sam Howell's historic rookie season, characterized by high volume and efficiency amid turnovers, offers a complex picture. As the NFL Draft approaches, the Commanders' decision will reflect their confidence in Howell and their vision for the team's quarterback position. Whether Howell's rookie campaign is seen as a foundation to build upon or a sign to pursue fresh talent, the Commanders' next steps will be closely watched.