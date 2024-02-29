Sam Howell's Historic Passing Season: A Deep Dive into Commanders' QB Future

Amid the bustling activities of the NFL Scouting Combine, the Washington Commanders’ coaching staff is meticulously assembling a team, eyeing players who match their specific criteria. The spotlight intensifies on the quarterback position, as debates swirl around the Commanders' potential pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Coach Dan Quinn's criteria for a quarterback—toughness, accuracy, and the ability to extend plays—places Sam Howell under a magnifying glass, raising intriguing questions about his performance and future with the team.

Unpacking Howell's Debut Season

Sam Howell, leading the league with 21 interceptions in 2023, finds himself in a unique position. Despite these interceptions, his performance, when viewed through attempts and interception percentage, aligns him with NFL legends like Drew Brees and Warren Moon. This comparison sparks a conversation about the undue pressure and expectations placed on Howell during his inaugural season as a starter.

Volume Versus Efficiency

Howell's 612 pass attempts in his first year are noteworthy, placing him in the rare company of quarterbacks who have shouldered such a heavy passing load early in their careers. This statistic not only highlights the Commanders’ reliance on Howell but also challenges the narrative surrounding his performance by comparing it to other quarterbacks, including Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, who has not been asked to carry a similar burden.

Reevaluating Howell's Role and Potential

The debate around Sam Howell’s role as the Commanders' quarterback is far from settled. While some argue that his high volume of pass attempts was a recipe for his high interception count, others see it as a testament to his resilience and potential. The Commanders’ coaching staff faces a critical decision on whether to continue building around Howell or to explore other options.

As discussions about Sam Howell’s future with the Washington Commanders continue, it's clear that his debut season offers both cautionary tales and glimpses of potential greatness. Whether Howell can become the franchise quarterback the Commanders envision remains to be seen, but his unique entry into the NFL has certainly provided plenty of fodder for debate.