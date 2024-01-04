en English
Sports

Sam Darnold to Start in 49ers’ Regular-Season Finale Against Rams

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Sam Darnold to Start in 49ers’ Regular-Season Finale Against Rams

As the San Francisco 49ers gear up for their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, the spotlight is set on Sam Darnold, who will be stepping in as the starting quarterback in place of Brock Purdy. This game becomes a pivotal platform for Darnold to demonstrate his prowess, having had limited playtime since joining the 49ers.

Darnold’s Journey with the 49ers

Since his arrival at the 49ers, Darnold’s game time has been minimal. He has featured in only nine games, with a total of 69 snaps and 20 pass attempts. His most notable performance was during a game against the Baltimore Ravens, despite it ending in a loss. The upcoming game against the Rams presents Darnold with a chance to leave a more significant mark.

Team Reaction to Darnold’s Start

Teammate Fred Warner shared his excitement about Darnold’s upcoming start. He praised Darnold’s arm talent and impressive throws during practice. Darnold’s potential has been evident, and this opportunity allows him to bring it to the forefront.

Purdy’s Stellar Season

Brock Purdy, who will be sitting out the Week 18 game, has had an MVP-caliber season. Breaking the franchise record, Purdy achieved the most passing yards in a single season with 4,280. Despite his absence in the upcoming game, Purdy’s performance throughout the season has been nothing short of remarkable.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

