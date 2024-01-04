Sam Darnold to Start in 49ers’ Regular-Season Finale Against Rams

As the San Francisco 49ers gear up for their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, the spotlight is set on Sam Darnold, who will be stepping in as the starting quarterback in place of Brock Purdy. This game becomes a pivotal platform for Darnold to demonstrate his prowess, having had limited playtime since joining the 49ers.

Darnold’s Journey with the 49ers

Since his arrival at the 49ers, Darnold’s game time has been minimal. He has featured in only nine games, with a total of 69 snaps and 20 pass attempts. His most notable performance was during a game against the Baltimore Ravens, despite it ending in a loss. The upcoming game against the Rams presents Darnold with a chance to leave a more significant mark.

Team Reaction to Darnold’s Start

Teammate Fred Warner shared his excitement about Darnold’s upcoming start. He praised Darnold’s arm talent and impressive throws during practice. Darnold’s potential has been evident, and this opportunity allows him to bring it to the forefront.

Purdy’s Stellar Season

Brock Purdy, who will be sitting out the Week 18 game, has had an MVP-caliber season. Breaking the franchise record, Purdy achieved the most passing yards in a single season with 4,280. Despite his absence in the upcoming game, Purdy’s performance throughout the season has been nothing short of remarkable.