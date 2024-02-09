Salomon's 'Welcome Back to Earth' Campaign Connects Elite Athletes with Everyday Achievers

Breaking the Mold: Salomon's "Welcome Back to Earth" Campaign Bridges the Gap Between Elite Athletes and Everyday Achievers

In a bold move to broaden its appeal, Salomon, the Swiss brand synonymous with the Alps and elite athletes, is launching a new brand awareness campaign titled "Welcome Back to Earth." Set to debut during Super Bowl LVIII and the 2024 Olympic Games, the campaign aims to inspire people to reconnect with nature's tranquility, transcending language barriers with a universal narrative.

A Shift in Perspective

Salomon's latest campaign marks a significant departure from its traditional focus on elite athletes. The brand now seeks to engage a broader audience, which it identifies as "achievers" – individuals who value the outdoors for mental and physical wellness. This strategic shift is an attempt to address the less than 1% unaided brand awareness Salomon currently holds in the United States.

The campaign's narrative centers around inviting people to transition from indoor, screen-dominated environments to the solace of nature. "Welcome Back to Earth" is not just a call to action, but a reminder of the intrinsic value of time spent outdoors, urging people to reconnect with nature at its simplest.

A Star-Studded Collaboration

To bring this vision to life, Salomon has partnered with DDB Paris and acclaimed Danish director Martin de Thurah. Together, they have crafted a 90-second video that encapsulates the essence of the campaign. A 30-second version of this video will air during the Super Bowl in New York and San Francisco, while the full-length feature will circulate online and during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The creative process spanned 12 months, with the team working tirelessly to develop a narrative that resonates across cultures. The ad features Salomon-sponsored elite athletes like Courtney Dauwalter, showcasing their mastery of the trails while emphasizing the importance of nature for all.

Unexpected Success and Future Plans

While Salomon is renowned for its ski equipment and trail running footwear, the brand is also experiencing unexpected success with its Sportstyle shoes among young Parisians. This segment has become the fastest-growing part of their business, despite not being intentionally targeted through marketing.

The "Welcome Back to Earth" campaign is part of a larger test-and-learn strategy to boost awareness and web traffic. Salomon plans to evaluate the campaign's effectiveness before considering national ad buys in 2025. The campaign will also feature during NFL games in the fall, ensuring its message reaches a diverse and global audience.

As Salomon embarks on this new chapter, it continues to blur the lines between technology, humanity, and the great outdoors. The "Welcome Back to Earth" campaign serves as a powerful reminder that the beauty of nature is accessible to everyone, regardless of athletic prowess or geographical location.