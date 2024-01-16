Salisbury's Girls Basketball Team Triumphs in MLK Classic

In an exemplary show of defensive acumen, Salisbury's girls basketball team clinched a resounding victory against Northeast Guilford, scoring 47-28 in the MLK Classic. Facing the formidable challenge of playing against the tournament host on their home turf, Salisbury's performance bore testament to their prowess and determination.

Competing Against a Formidable Foe

Northeast Guilford, bearing a record of 6-5, is a competent 3A team having a reputation of often locking horns with formidable teams such as Dudley and Ben L. Smith. Despite the challenge, Salisbury emerged victorious, showcasing their superior skills and strategy.

Standout Performers

MaKayla Noble, a key player for Salisbury, was a standout, registering five blocked shots, 14 points, and five steals. This remarkable performance takes her career points total to a commendable 925. Jamyrah Cherry too had an impactful game, scoring 11 points, making six assists, and four steals, thereby maintaining her impressive record of scoring in double figures in 13 out of 15 games. Furthermore, Shamyra Arnold bolstered the team with six points, six assists, and a team-high five rebounds.

Collective Effort Secures Victory

The collective prowess of the players, including Noble, Cherry, and Arnold, as well as contributions from McCombs, Peeler, Spruill, Evans, and Pearson-Hasty, was instrumental in securing the Hornets' 11th win of the season, taking their record to an impressive 11-4.