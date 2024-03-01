Saline High Sensation Keira Roehm Shatters 3-Pointer Record, Dominates Winter Sports Poll

Keira Roehm's exceptional performance on the basketball court has not only set new records but also captivated the attention of sports enthusiasts. As a sophomore at Saline High School, Roehm has demonstrated remarkable skill, especially in her 3-point shooting, earning her the title of Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week for Feb. 19-24.

Breaking Records and Setting Standards

Roehm's ability to consistently hit 3-pointers has been a game-changer for Saline's girls basketball team. Last week, she achieved a significant milestone by setting the school's single-season record for made 3-pointers at 66 during a game against Howell. This achievement places her among the top 20 all-time in MHSAA history for 3-pointers, a testament to her hard work and dedication. Her current tally stands at 74 for the year, surpassing her freshman season's total of 60 made 3-pointers.

A Family Affair in Basketball Excellence

Under the guidance of her coach and mother, Leigh Ann Roehm, Keira has flourished into one of the state's premier 3-point shooters. The Roehm family's commitment to excellence in basketball, particularly in 3-point shooting, has been evident. Leigh Ann Roehm's pride in her daughter's accomplishments underscores the hard work and countless hours of practice behind this success. The recognition as Athlete of the Week, with over 90% of the total votes, highlights Keira's growing influence in the sport.

Looking Towards the Future

Keira Roehm's record-breaking performance is not just a personal achievement but also a source of inspiration for young athletes. Her dedication and success serve as a reminder of the potential to excel and make a mark in high school sports. As she continues to develop her skills and set new records, the basketball community eagerly watches, anticipating her next big achievement.

Roehm's journey in basketball is a shining example of how talent, when nurtured with dedication and hard work, can lead to extraordinary achievements. Her story is far from over, and the sports world waits in anticipation to see how many more records she will break in the years to come.