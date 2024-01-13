Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn

The Salesianum basketball team emerged victorious in a nail-biting face-off against William Penn on January 12 at Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium. In a riveting replay of the previous year’s boys’ state championship, the game saw William Penn holding the reins in the early quarters, with Salesianum making a thrilling comeback in the second half.

Stepping Up the Game

Despite the initial lead by William Penn, Salesianum managed to alter the course of the game post-halftime. A notably strong performance in the second half saw the team turn the tide in their favor. The duo of Kareem Thomas and Isaiah Hynson became the game-changers for Salesianum, each scoring 21 points. Hynson’s contribution was particularly significant, with 19 of his points scored after the break.

Standout Performances

On the William Penn side, Emmanuel Vonhm led the scoring with a commendable 24 points. However, despite their best efforts, they could not hold off Salesianum’s second-half surge. Jaylin Horsey also made notable contributions to William Penn’s score, adding 11 points to their tally.

Looking Ahead

The victory has given a boost to Salesianum’s record, pushing it to 5-5. The team now looks forward to their next home game against Howard. On the other hand, William Penn’s record moved to 4-3, with their next encounter scheduled at home against Hodgson. This game has served as a reminder of the importance of consistency and unity, irrespective of the records. As the season progresses, both teams will strive to translate their potential into victories.