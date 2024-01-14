en English
Italy

Salernitana President Calls for Sweeping Change in Refereeing Following Napoli Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Salernitana President Calls for Sweeping Change in Refereeing Following Napoli Match

Salernitana’s President, Danilo Iervolino, has taken a harsh stand against the officiating that played out in his team’s recent match against Napoli. He has thrown sharp criticism towards the referees, calling out a series of controversial decisions which, in his view, had a detrimental impact on the outcome of the game for Salernitana.

A Call for Drastic Change

Speaking to La Repubblica, Iervolino didn’t mince words as he demanded a sweeping overhaul of the current refereeing system. His proposed solution? A complete replacement of the existing referees. He pinpointed the source of what he perceived as substandard officiating to the very top, implying that chief designator, Gianluca Rocchi, should tender his resignation.

Pointing Out Specific Incidents

With unwavering conviction, Iervolino highlighted specific incidents during the match that underscored his grievances. These included a penalty on Nwankwo Simy and a foul by Diego Demme that set the stage for a Napoli goal. He criticized the referees for their lackluster performance, accusing them of being semi-professional in a professional industry. He strongly advocated for professional referees to be at the helm of the games.

Referees’ Attitude Under Fire

Iervolino didn’t stop at just criticizing the referees’ performance. He also took issue with their attitude, suggesting that it is detrimental to the spirit of the game. He voiced concerns that any discussions about their performance could potentially be met with vindictive behavior in future matches. In a damning conclusion, Iervolino declared that the current officials would go down in history as the worst in Italian football.

Italy Sports
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

