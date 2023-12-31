en English
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women’s Rights in Wrestling

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:41 pm EST
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women’s Rights in Wrestling

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik forged her path to international acclaim by securing a quota place for the 2016 Rio Olympics, an accomplishment that came on the heels of Geeta Phogat’s disqualification due to indiscipline. Although relatively unknown at the time, Malik demonstrated her mettle by defeating formidable opponents in the qualifiers and ultimately clinching a bronze medal at the Rio Games. This victory marked her as the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal.

A Journey of Determination

Malik’s journey to the Olympics was characterized by unwavering determination and remarkable fightbacks. Among her victories were triumphs over world-class wrestlers such as Sweden’s Johanna Mattsson and Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova. Alongside P.V. Sindhu, who won a silver medal in badminton, Malik’s success significantly boosted India’s performance at the Olympics.

From Humble Beginnings to Olympic Glory

Coming from a modest background, with her father earning a living as a bus conductor, Malik trained under the tutelage of coach Ishwar Dahiya at the Chhoturam Academy of Rohtak in Haryana. Her Olympic victory became an iconic moment in Indian sports history, particularly her victory lap on coach Kuldeep Malik’s shoulders.

Continued Success and Advocacy

Malik continues to build on her success, including a gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She is part of an elite group of Indian women, fondly termed the ‘Magnificent Seven,’ who have won individual Olympic medals. This group includes weightlifters K. Malleswari and S. Mirabai Chanu, badminton players Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu, and boxers M.C. Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain.

In addition to her accomplishments on the mat, Malik is an outspoken advocate for the rights and safety of women wrestlers in India. She was a pivotal figure in the protests against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Her actions have underscored the urgent need for a safer environment for female athletes in the sport. This fight for justice has reverberated throughout the sports community, inspiring young wrestlers and sportspersons to stand up against inequality and protect those more vulnerable.

India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

