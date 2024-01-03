Sakkari and Tsitsipas Lead Greece to United Cup Quarterfinals

In a decisive display of resilience and skill, Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas have led Greece to a triumphant 3-0 victory against Canada in the group play encounter of the United Cup. This gripping win ensures Greece’s progression to the quarterfinals, while Canada exits the tournament.

Greek Resurgence in Singles

World number 6, Stefanos Tsitsipas, set the tone for the Greek triumph, overpowering Toronto’s Steven Diez in a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win. Tsitsipas’ return to form after missing Greece’s opener against Chile was a sight to behold, his performance serving as a morale booster for the Greek contingent.

Fulfilling her role as the Greek spearhead, Maria Sakkari showcased a comeback worth remembering. Facing Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, Sakkari overcame a set point deficit in the first set and a 3-1 lag in the second set. With a final scoreline of 7-6 (2), 6-3, Sakkari’s victory asserted Greece’s 2-0 lead.

Doubles Clincher

The Greek triumph was sealed in the mixed doubles match. Tsitsipas teamed up with Despina Papamichail to face off against Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vancouver’s Stacey Fung. With a steady rhythm and strategic gameplay, the Greek pair clinched the match with a final score of 7-5, 6-4.

Impact of Victory

The Greek team’s comprehensive performance in these matches has ensured their advance to the next stage of the competition. This win also signifies Greece’s prowess and potential, making them a team to watch out for in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Canada’s journey in the tournament has come to an end, with a final group standing of 2-4.