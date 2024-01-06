en English
Japan

Saitama Wild Knights’ Remarkable Comeback in Japan Rugby League One

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Saitama Wild Knights’ Remarkable Comeback in Japan Rugby League One

On a thrilling Saturday, Saitama Wild Knights implemented a staggering comeback, overturning a halftime deficit of 27-8 to secure a well-deserved 43-27 victory over Toyota Verblitz in the Japan Rugby League One match. The Wild Knights, who were the 2022-23 League One runners-up, found themselves trailing at the break, with Toyota winger Viliame Tuidraki contributing significantly to the lead with a hat-trick of tries.

Unleashing the Knights’ Power

The second half of the game was a spectacle of power play from Saitama. The Wild Knights charged back with an astonishing 35 unanswered points. Tomoki Osada, managing to cross the line twice, and Rikiya Matsuda adding an impressive 13 points, including a vital conversion that put them ahead for the first time in the game.



The Coaching Rivalry

The match was not just about the players but also saw a historical coaching rivalry between Saitama’s Robbie Deans and Toyota’s Steve Hansen. Both New Zealand natives have had a history of competing against each other on the international stage, adding a layer of intrigue to this already intense match.



A Weekend of Comebacks

Elsewhere in the league, Tokyo Sungoliath’s Cheslin Kolbe marked his debut with his first League One try in a comeback win against Kobe Steelers, and Black Rams Tokyo defeated Hanazono Liners. The weekend’s notable milestone was former Japan winger Akihito Yamada scoring his 100th Japanese professional rugby try for Kyuden Voltex in the second division, marking a significant achievement in Japanese rugby.

Japan Rugby Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Japan

