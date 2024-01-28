Sairaj Pardeshi: The Rising Star of Indian Weightlifting

As the weight clanged onto the platform, the audience held their breath. The name Sairaj Pardeshi, a prodigy in the world of weightlifting, echoed through the stadium. From a humble background, Sairaj has managed to rise through the ranks, achieving accolades at various weightlifting championships.

Brotherhood and Iron: The Making of a Champion

The journey of Sairaj and his brother Jairaj, began in the small town of Manmad, Maharashtra. Their sister, Pooja Pardeshi, a renowned weightlifter herself, served as the beacon of motivation for the siblings. Despite their father's occupation as a scrap dealer and the emphasis on academics, Pooja's success in the sport convinced their parents to let the brothers follow in her footsteps. Their coach, Pravin Vyavahare, a teacher at Chhatre New English School, played an instrumental role in honing the Pardeshi siblings' weightlifting skills.

The Path to Glory: From Manmad to Arunachal Pradesh

Sairaj's journey to success was not an easy one. However, his relentless pursuit of excellence led him to secure a gold medal in the 81kg category at the youth level and a silver medal at the junior level during a competition in Arunachal Pradesh. Prior to this, he bagged a gold medal in the 73kg category for youths at the 2022-23 championships in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, and a bronze medal at the previous Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Madhya Pradesh.

Training at the Apex: The National Centre of Excellence

For the past three years, Sairaj has been training under the watchful eyes of coaches DD Sharma and Trupti Parasar at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Aurangabad. The rigorous training at SAI has played a pivotal role in shaping Sairaj into the champion he is today.

In a parallel narrative, Panchami Sonowal, a young weightlifter from Assam, won a silver medal in the women's 49kg category despite a fall during the event that required her to be stretchered off to the hospital. Panchami, who entered the competition holding the youth national record in snatch, was bested by Maharashtra lifters Arati Tatgunti and Soumya Dalvi, who set new records and won gold and bronze medals, respectively.