Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori

The 16th Annual Saipan Marathon, scheduled for March 9, 2024, is receiving promotional support from Saipan’s sister city, Katori, Japan. The race, a key event on the global athletics calendar, is a certified course by World Athletics and adheres to the standards of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, as well as the Northern Marianas Athletics rules.

Extended Early Bird Registration

The organizers have extended the early bird registration deadline to January 31, 2024, in an effort to attract more participants. The marathon is co-organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA) and Northern Marianas Athletics, who are committed to making this event a success.

Active Promotion by Katori City

Katori City is playing a prominent role in promoting the marathon. The city government has distributed press releases to local media outlets in Chiba Prefecture, and has been actively promoting the event on its official Facebook page and via the LINE app. The New Chiba Times in Japan will also feature an article about the Saipan Marathon, further expanding its reach. In recognition of this support, special courtesies will be extended to marathon registrants from Katori.

Highlighting the Marianas’ Rich History

This year’s marathon introduces a new course that takes runners past iconic sites from the Marianas’ rich history. The registration fees for the marathon vary based on the date of registration. Prizes will be awarded for top finishers and by age division in the marathon. All participants will receive a T-shirt, a medal, a completion certificate, and an entry to the awards banquet. Registrations are open until 5 p.m. ChST on March 7, 2024, via the official website www.raceroster.com.