Saipan and Tinian JROTC Cadets to Represent CNMI at Prestigious Golden Bear Drill Meet

Following a triumphant performance at the CNMI Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps drill competition held on March 2 at Marianas High School, Saipan Southern High School (SSHS) and Tinian High School (THS) cadets are set to represent the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) at the esteemed Golden Bear West Coast National Drill Meet in Torrance, California. SSHS emerged victorious in the overall category of the unarmed drill division, while THS dominated the armed drill division, showcasing the exceptional talent and discipline among the cadets.

Intense Competition Highlights Skills and Dedication

The event, coordinated by SSHS senior Army instructor, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Basa, and his students, brought together over 120 JROTC cadets from Rota, Tinian, SSHS, Kagman High School, and Marianas High School. Judges from the University of Guam's ROTC program, the Guam Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army Reserve evaluated the schools across various categories including unarmed and armed inspection, unarmed and armed platoon regulation, unarmed and armed color guard, and unarmed and armed exhibition. SSHS and THS distinguished themselves through exceptional performances, earning top honors and the opportunity to compete on a national level.

Winning Moments and Results

In the unarmed division, SSHS claimed first place in inspection, platoon regulation, color guard, and exhibition categories, with THS and Marianas High School also performing strongly. In the armed division, SSHS and THS again showed their prowess, with SSHS leading in inspection, platoon regulation, and color guard, and THS excelling in the exhibition category. These results underscore the cadets' hard work, precision, and team spirit, culminating in their qualification for the national competition in California.

Looking Ahead to the Golden Bear West Coast National Drill Meet

As the Golden Bear West Coast National Drill Meet approaches on April 27, the cadets from Saipan and Tinian are preparing diligently to represent CNMI on a national stage. This prestigious event will not only test their skills and discipline against some of the best JROTC units in the country but also serve as a platform for personal growth and development. The dedication and achievements of these young cadets underscore the strength of JROTC programs in building character and leadership among high school students.