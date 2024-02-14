SAINTS Sharpen Attack for Super League 2024: Jack Welsby on Team Evolution and New Talent

As the Super League 2024 season approaches, St Helens rugby league team – known as the SAINTS – is making significant strides to bolster their attacking strategies. With a new captain at the helm and an influx of fresh talent, the team is poised to make a strong impact on the upcoming season.

New Faces, New Era

Following the retirement of key players, the SAINTS have entered a transitional phase under the leadership of new captain, Jonny Lomax. Despite injuries and setbacks, the team has been steadfast in its pursuit of evolution and growth.

Among the new signings, Daryl Clark is expected to bring a unique element to the team's dynamics. With his experience and skill, Clark is set to strengthen the SAINTS' forward pack, providing a solid foundation for their attacking strategies.

Moreover, the promotion of young talents like Jake Burns signifies the team's commitment to nurturing and developing the next generation of rugby league stars.

Attacking Prowess Takes Center Stage

Jack Welsby, the team's newly appointed vice-captain, has been vocal about the SAINTS' focus on enhancing their attack during the pre-season. "We've been working hard on our ball handling and attacking strategies," says Welsby.

A recent friendly match against Salford offered a glimpse of the team's progress, with the SAINTS showcasing an impressive attacking display that left spectators excited for the upcoming season.

Welsby attributes the team's development to their collective effort and introspection during the off-season. "We've all put in the hard work, and it's starting to pay off," he adds.

London Broncos: Rising to the Challenge

As St Helens prepares for the Super League 2024 season, they're not the only team making significant changes. The London Broncos are also gearing up for the challenge, with the addition of Lee Kershaw and other new signings.

With the increased coverage and promotion of rugby league by IMG, the stage is set for an exhilarating season filled with intense competition and exceptional talent.

As the SAINTS continue to refine their attacking strategies, fans can look forward to witnessing the team's growth and evolution on the field. With Jack Welsby leading the charge and a roster of promising new players, St Helens is poised to make a lasting impact in the Super League 2024 season.

For ticket details and membership benefits, visit the St Helens rugby league official website.

Stay tuned for more updates on the SAINTS' journey in the Super League 2024 season.