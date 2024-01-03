en English
Sports

Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood

Thierry Small, the 19-year-old defender, has been prematurely summoned from his loan stint at St Mirren, a Scottish Premiership team, by his parent club Southampton, colloquially known as Saints. The recall abruptly concludes Small’s promising tenure in the Scottish Premiership, where he managed to make six appearances this season.

From Youngest Everton Player to Saints Professional

Born with prodigious talent, Small carved an indelible mark in Everton’s history when he debuted for the team at the tender age of 16 in 2021, under the astute guidance of seasoned manager, Carlo Ancelotti. This debut made him Everton’s youngest-ever player, a milestone that continues to echo in the annals of the club’s history. Subsequently, the promising defender moved to Saints, turning professional – a move that necessitated a compensation fee paid to Everton.

A Difficult Spell at St Mirren, Yet a Learning Curve

Small’s journey, however, was not without its share of challenges. After making his Saints debut in January 2022, his subsequent appearances were curtailed. His last appearance for the team was cut short when he was substituted at half-time during a match against Coventry City. Despite this, Small displayed immense resilience, adding 15 outings to his professional repertoire during the previous season.

A Return to Staplewood: The Road Ahead

In a statement, the club welcomed Small back to Staplewood, the Saints’ training ground. His return signals a new phase in his football career, bolstered by the experience and lessons learned during his time at St Mirren. The club expressed its confidence in Small’s potential and highlighted its commitment to nurturing his talent for the future.

Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

