en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Saints’ Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Saints’ Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations

Joe Aribo, the 27-year-old midfield maestro for the Saints, is set to make his mark at the Africa Cup of Nations, representing Nigeria. The midfielder, who already boasts 23 international caps, has been named in a formidable 25-man squad, which includes standout players like Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey.

The Road to Glory

Nigeria’s journey in the storied tournament begins with a grueling group stage, where they will face off against Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Guinea-Bissau. The Super Eagles, as the Nigerian team is affectionately known, are aiming to soar past their opponents and into the knockout stages. Aribo was recently spotted traveling with teammates including Bassey, Iwobi, Lookman, and Aina, as they gear up for the impending contest.

Support and Sacrifice

The Saints’ manager, Russell Martin, has publicly expressed his support for Aribo’s national duty. He acknowledged that while Aribo’s presence will indeed be missed, the team is well-prepared for his absence. The club has meticulously planned for all potential outcomes of Nigeria’s tournament run, booking flights in keeping with the tournament’s schedule.

Missing the Home Front

Aribo’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations signifies that he will miss some vital upcoming Championship games. The midfielder will be absent in the clashes against Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City. His availability for subsequent matches will hinge on Nigeria’s performance in the tournament. If Nigeria advances to the round of 16, Aribo will also miss the game against Hull City. Further progression to the quarter-finals and semi-finals could see him miss fixtures against Rotherham and Huddersfield.

0
Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
32 mins ago
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
In a resonant call for unity and development under divine guidance, President of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, emphasized the importance of hard work for the nation’s progress during the 2023/2024 National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service held in Bulawayo. Mnangagwa acknowledged the challenges posed by international sanctions, imposed post the country’s land reform, but reiterated the
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
Burkina Faso Government Criticizes ECOWAS's Concerns Over Security Situation
50 mins ago
Burkina Faso Government Criticizes ECOWAS's Concerns Over Security Situation
Garbage Collection Crisis in Harare: A Public Health Emergency
53 mins ago
Garbage Collection Crisis in Harare: A Public Health Emergency
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
43 mins ago
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
Paris Saint-Germain Triumphs in French Champions Trophy, Key Players Set for National Duties
46 mins ago
Paris Saint-Germain Triumphs in French Champions Trophy, Key Players Set for National Duties
Gabon Set to Acquire Assala Oil Company in Strategic Boost to National Revenue
49 mins ago
Gabon Set to Acquire Assala Oil Company in Strategic Boost to National Revenue
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
37 seconds
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
38 seconds
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
1 min
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
2 mins
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
2 mins
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
House Republicans Probe Treatment of Dissenting FDA Scientists Amid COVID-19 Guidance Debates
2 mins
House Republicans Probe Treatment of Dissenting FDA Scientists Amid COVID-19 Guidance Debates
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
2 mins
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
3 mins
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
3 mins
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
48 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app