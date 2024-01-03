Saints’ Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations

Joe Aribo, the 27-year-old midfield maestro for the Saints, is set to make his mark at the Africa Cup of Nations, representing Nigeria. The midfielder, who already boasts 23 international caps, has been named in a formidable 25-man squad, which includes standout players like Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey.

The Road to Glory

Nigeria’s journey in the storied tournament begins with a grueling group stage, where they will face off against Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Guinea-Bissau. The Super Eagles, as the Nigerian team is affectionately known, are aiming to soar past their opponents and into the knockout stages. Aribo was recently spotted traveling with teammates including Bassey, Iwobi, Lookman, and Aina, as they gear up for the impending contest.

Support and Sacrifice

The Saints’ manager, Russell Martin, has publicly expressed his support for Aribo’s national duty. He acknowledged that while Aribo’s presence will indeed be missed, the team is well-prepared for his absence. The club has meticulously planned for all potential outcomes of Nigeria’s tournament run, booking flights in keeping with the tournament’s schedule.

Missing the Home Front

Aribo’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations signifies that he will miss some vital upcoming Championship games. The midfielder will be absent in the clashes against Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City. His availability for subsequent matches will hinge on Nigeria’s performance in the tournament. If Nigeria advances to the round of 16, Aribo will also miss the game against Hull City. Further progression to the quarter-finals and semi-finals could see him miss fixtures against Rotherham and Huddersfield.