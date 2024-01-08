en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Saints and Watford Brace for FA Cup Fourth Round Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Saints and Watford Brace for FA Cup Fourth Round Clash

As the English winter chills deepen, the heat of football rivalry continues to rise with the FA Cup fourth round match between Saints and Championship rivals Watford looming on the horizon. The clash of these titans is slated for the weekend of January 27, with the exact date yet to be determined based on the preferences of TV broadcasters. This round marks the last instance of replays in case of a draw, ushering in a decisive era where tied games from the fifth round onwards will be settled by extra time.

A Lookback at the Third Round

In the third round, both teams showcased their grit and prowess. Saints, flaunting their superior form, decimated League Two team Walsall in a decisive 4-0 victory. Watford, on the other hand, snatched victory from the jaws of National League team Chesterfield, securing a narrow 2-1 win with a heart-stopping goal in the final minute of the game.

The Championship Landscape

Under the watchful eyes of manager Valarean Ismael, Watford currently enjoys the 10th position in the Championship with a respectable tally of 36 points from 26 games. And while the team’s performance has been a mixed bag, their hunger for victory remains undiminished.

Recent Clash and Forthcoming Confrontation

The two teams are no strangers to competition. Their recent encounter at Vicarage Road in a December league match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Che Adams and Rhys Healey each scoring for their respective teams. As they prepare to face off again, the question on everyone’s lips is: who will come out on top in this round of the FA Cup?

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
4 mins ago
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
Among the whispering winds of the football world, Stoke City, the renowned Championship football club, is allegedly open to offers for its midfield maestro, a 28-year-old former Chelsea player. The Staffordshire-based club has been the home of the midfielder since 2022, after he parted ways with Chelsea, a team where he was frequently loaned out
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
Kentron Poitier: The Rising Star in Florida State Seminoles' Receiver Lineup
2 hours ago
Kentron Poitier: The Rising Star in Florida State Seminoles' Receiver Lineup
Football World Mourns the Loss of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of the Beautiful Game
3 hours ago
Football World Mourns the Loss of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of the Beautiful Game
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
15 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
16 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
16 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan's 10th District Race: Accusations of Colorism Ignite Controversy
52 seconds
Michigan's 10th District Race: Accusations of Colorism Ignite Controversy
Pittsburgh Steelers Ponder Coaching Changes on NFL's 'Black Monday'
57 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers Ponder Coaching Changes on NFL's 'Black Monday'
Eric Tomlinson's NFL Journey and the Intricacies of Futures Deals
2 mins
Eric Tomlinson's NFL Journey and the Intricacies of Futures Deals
The January 6th Capitol Riot Anniversary: Reflections and Ongoing Political Developments
2 mins
The January 6th Capitol Riot Anniversary: Reflections and Ongoing Political Developments
Uber Health and Socially Determined Join Forces to Enhance Healthcare Access
2 mins
Uber Health and Socially Determined Join Forces to Enhance Healthcare Access
Revolutionizing Hip Replacement Surgeries: From Bikini DAA to Robotics
2 mins
Revolutionizing Hip Replacement Surgeries: From Bikini DAA to Robotics
Governor Bello Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Kogi State Handover
3 mins
Governor Bello Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Kogi State Handover
Gut Microbiota: A New Understanding of Anaerobic Respiration and its Implications
3 mins
Gut Microbiota: A New Understanding of Anaerobic Respiration and its Implications
New Jersey's High School Ice Hockey: Morristown-Beard Leads as Teams Resume Post-Holiday
3 mins
New Jersey's High School Ice Hockey: Morristown-Beard Leads as Teams Resume Post-Holiday
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
15 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
16 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
16 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
34 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
50 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app