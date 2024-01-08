Saints and Watford Brace for FA Cup Fourth Round Clash

As the English winter chills deepen, the heat of football rivalry continues to rise with the FA Cup fourth round match between Saints and Championship rivals Watford looming on the horizon. The clash of these titans is slated for the weekend of January 27, with the exact date yet to be determined based on the preferences of TV broadcasters. This round marks the last instance of replays in case of a draw, ushering in a decisive era where tied games from the fifth round onwards will be settled by extra time.

A Lookback at the Third Round

In the third round, both teams showcased their grit and prowess. Saints, flaunting their superior form, decimated League Two team Walsall in a decisive 4-0 victory. Watford, on the other hand, snatched victory from the jaws of National League team Chesterfield, securing a narrow 2-1 win with a heart-stopping goal in the final minute of the game.

The Championship Landscape

Under the watchful eyes of manager Valarean Ismael, Watford currently enjoys the 10th position in the Championship with a respectable tally of 36 points from 26 games. And while the team’s performance has been a mixed bag, their hunger for victory remains undiminished.

Recent Clash and Forthcoming Confrontation

The two teams are no strangers to competition. Their recent encounter at Vicarage Road in a December league match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Che Adams and Rhys Healey each scoring for their respective teams. As they prepare to face off again, the question on everyone’s lips is: who will come out on top in this round of the FA Cup?