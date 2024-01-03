Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis

The stage is set for a thrilling basketball face-off between the Saint Thomas Tommies and the Idaho Vandals on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the ICCU Arena. With the Tommies currently on a four-game winning streak and the Vandals fighting to maintain an even record, this game promises to be a nail-biting experience for fans and bettors alike.

Pre-Game Statistics

Saint Thomas Tommies, with a 10-5 record, are entering the game as slight favorites over the Idaho Vandals who stand at a 7-7 record. The Tommies’ performance this season has been commendable with an 8-4-0 against the spread (ATS) record, while the Vandals have a 6-6-0 ATS record. Both teams have shown their scoring prowess with the Tommies averaging 72.7 points per game and the Vandals not far behind, averaging 71.7 points per game.

Defensive Strategies

On the defensive front, the Tommies have an edge over the Vandals, allowing only 60.9 points per game compared to 69.1 points per game allowed by the Vandals. However, the game’s outcome could be influenced by how well each team manages to implement their defensive strategies against the opponent’s offensive strengths.

Over/Under Trends

When it comes to over/under trends, Saint Thomas and its opponents have combined to exceed the set point total of 131 five times this season, while Idaho’s games have surpassed this total in 10 instances. This trend indicates a potential for a high-scoring game, making it an exciting prospect for spectators and bettors alike.

Players to Watch

Key players to watch in this matchup include Parker Bjorklund and Raheem Anthony for Saint Thomas, both of whom have consistently contributed to the team’s success. For Idaho, Julius Mims and Quinn Denker are the ones to keep an eye on as they have significantly impacted the Vandals’ performance this season. Their performance will undoubtedly play a crucial role in determining the course of the game.