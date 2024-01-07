Saint Mary’s Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match

In a thrilling display of college basketball, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) clinched a hard-fought victory over Loyola Marymount with a final score of 68-64. This tightly contested game was a testament to the skill and perseverance of both teams, with Saint Mary’s maintaining a marginal lead at halftime at 35-33. The match, held in front of a crowd of 1,566 in a venue with a capacity of 3,900, saw the athletes from both sides delivering strong performances.

Key Performances and Stats

The leading light for Saint Mary’s was Marciulionis, who put up an impressive 22 points. He was ably supported by Mahaney and Saxen, who contributed 14 and 10 points respectively. Loyola Marymount’s performance was bolstered by Johnston’s 19 points, with Harris and Wright both adding 11 points each. The field goal percentages stood at 38.7% for Saint Mary’s and a higher 48.9% for Loyola Marymount, while the free throw percentages were a commendable 89.5% for Saint Mary’s and 72.2% for Loyola Marymount.

Game Dynamics

The match statistics also reflected team rebounds, turnovers, blocked shots, and technical fouls. Saint Mary’s made 3 out of 16 three-point attempts, while Loyola Marymount managed 5 successful attempts from 14. The game saw Saxen fouling out for Saint Mary’s, accumulating a team total of 17 fouls, while Loyola Marymount recorded 18 fouls. Saint Mary’s demonstrated teamwork with 16 assists and secured 31 rebounds, while Loyola Marymount registered 10 assists and 27 rebounds.

Looking Ahead

While the game was devoid of any significant incidents, with no technical fouls reported, it offered plenty of takeaways for both teams. The victory for Saint Mary’s added another feather to their cap in the ongoing season, while for Loyola Marymount, it served as an opportunity to evaluate their performance and strategize for future games. As the teams move ahead, their fans will continue to anticipate more such exciting matches in the days to come.