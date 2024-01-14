en English
Sports

Saint Mary’s Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Saint Mary’s Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances

In a powerful display of prowess on the hardwood, Saint Mary’s (CA) claimed a resounding 73-49 victory over Santa Clara on Saturday night. The team’s triumph was largely attributed to the outstanding contributions of Aidan Mahaney and Luke Barrett, who led the scoring board with 18 and 17 points respectively.

Mahaney’s Stellar Performance

Leading the Gaels, Aidan Mahaney exhibited an efficient performance, sinking 7 out of his 14 attempts. His precision from the three-point line was particularly noteworthy, scoring 4 out of 6 attempts – a striking 66.7% success rate. Mahaney’s consistent scoring has been a driving force behind the Gaels’ success this season, with an average of 14.1 points per game.

Barrett and Saxen’s Significant Contributions

Complementing Mahaney’s performance, Luke Barrett made a significant contribution by scoring 17 points and securing six rebounds. His shooting was impressively accurate, with a 77.8% field goal percentage, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Mitchell Saxen also made a substantial contribution with 10 points on an 80% shooting performance, further propelling the Gaels towards their victory.

Santa Clara’s Efforts

On the opposing side, Santa Clara’s top scorer was Christoph Tilly, who managed 11 points. Johnny O’Neil chipped in with seven points and recorded two steals, while Francisco Caffaro added five points to the Broncos’ tally.

Implications for the Season

The victory improved Saint Mary’s record to 13-6 overall, keeping them undefeated in the West Coast Conference with a 4-0 record. Conversely, the Broncos’ loss adjusted their season record to 12-7, marking their first conference defeat and moving them to a 3-1 standing in the WCC. This game not only highlighted Saint Mary’s as a formidable competitor in the conference, but also underscored the individual performances that contributed to the team’s success.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

