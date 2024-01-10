Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph’s Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown

In an Atlantic 10 conference basketball showdown, the Saint Louis Billikens and Saint Joseph’s Hawks are primed for a heated clash at Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri. The game is slated for January 10, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET, and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network, with streaming options available on multiple platforms.

Teams Seek Rebound after Recent Losses

Both teams step into this encounter seeking redemption from recent losses. The Billikens, carrying a 7-8 record, are aiming to bounce back from their third consecutive defeat, this time at the hands of the Patriots. Conversely, the Hawks are looking to recover from a stinging 78-74 loss to the Rams, despite boasting a solid 10-4 record and leading in the second half of their last game.

Key Players to Watch

Despite the recent setbacks, there were notable performances from each team in their previous encounters. For Saint Louis, Bradley Ezewiro and Gibson Jimerson stood out, and for Saint Joseph’s, Rasheer Fleming and Lynn Greer III put up commendable performances. Erik Reynolds II, with an average of 17.5 points per game against Saint Louis, is another player to watch out for in the Hawks’ lineup.

Historical Dominance and Betting Odds

Historically, Saint Louis has enjoyed dominance over Saint Joseph’s, clinching 7 victories in their last 9 matchups. However, the betting odds for the upcoming game favor the Hawks by 4 points, reflecting the unpredictable nature of the sport. The over/under for the game is set at 151.5 points, indicating an expected high-scoring encounter. This game poses a golden opportunity for either team to turn their fortunes around and regain momentum in the season.