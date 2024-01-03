en English
Health

Saina Nehwal Discusses Injury and Future Plans with Haryana CM

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Saina Nehwal Discusses Injury and Future Plans with Haryana CM

Indian badminton sensation, Saina Nehwal, met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence in Chandigarh on Wednesday, an encounter that also included members of Nehwal’s family. Nehwal, an Olympic and World Championships medalist who has been grappling with knee inflammation, has taken a temporary break from competitive play, including the 19th Asian Games.

Struggles and Determination

Despite her injury, Nehwal has remained closely tied to the world of badminton. She has taken up a role as a mentor for ‘Badminton Pros’, working alongside fellow players Parupalli Kashyap and Gurusai Dutt. In her conversation with Khattar, Nehwal expressed her unwavering passion for badminton and her eagerness to overcome her injury challenges to make a triumphant return to top-level competition.

Support and Encouragement

She acknowledged the outpouring of support from her fans and affirmed her determination to address her physical issues in order to return to her best form. The meeting with Chief Minister Khattar also delved into the development of sports in Haryana, with the CM assuring full support for Nehwal’s future endeavors in the state.

Moving Forward

Despite the setback, Nehwal’s enthusiasm and commitment to the sport remain undiminished. Her current role as a mentor not only keeps her connected to the sport she loves but also allows her to guide and inspire the next generation of badminton players. With the support of her fans and the assurance of the state’s backing, Nehwal is poised to face her challenges head-on and bounce back stronger than ever.

Health
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

