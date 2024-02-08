SailGP and Apex Group Launch Groundbreaking Women's Accelerator Programme

SailGP, in partnership with Apex Group, its Exclusive Financial Solutions partner, has launched the groundbreaking Women's Accelerator Programme. This initiative, the first of its kind in the league, is set to revolutionize the representation of women in senior management roles within the sport, fostering a more inclusive decision-making process within SailGP and the broader sporting world.

A Trailblazing Initiative

February 8, 2024 - The Women's Accelerator Programme, a pioneering initiative by SailGP and Apex Group, is designed to empower women within the sport, providing them with the resources and support they need to excel in leadership roles. The programme is part of SailGP's Women's Pathway, which guarantees female athletes' participation on all ten national teams at every SailGP event. By Season 6, the league aims to have a female driver.

Harnessing the Power of Collaboration

The Women's Accelerator Programme is built on the success of Apex Group's own Internal Women's Accelerator Programme, which has significantly improved gender equity within the financial services industry. Now, this expertise is being leveraged to drive change in the traditionally male-dominated sailing industry.

A Comprehensive Approach to Empowerment

The Women's Accelerator Programme will offer a comprehensive suite of resources to a select group of four SailGP athletes and eight workforce members from various business departments. This includes sessions with inspirational leaders, peer learning, coaching and mentoring, and the opportunity to create and implement a personalized development plan.

This initiative is seen as a critical step towards achieving SailGP's goal of becoming the most inclusive league in sailing. The programme is expected to bring about substantial change both on the water and within the organizational structure by the end of the year, driving inclusive leadership in the sport.

A Commitment to Change

Both SailGP and Apex Group are committed to driving inclusivity and closing the gender gap in leadership. The Women's Accelerator Programme is a testament to this commitment, offering a beacon of hope for women in the sport and setting a precedent for other leagues to follow.

As the world watches this groundbreaking initiative unfold, the sailing industry is poised for a transformative shift. With the Women's Accelerator Programme, SailGP and Apex Group are not just changing the face of sailing; they are redefining the sport's dynamics, one empowered woman at a time.