Sahith Theegala Leads WM Phoenix Open Amidst Harsh Weather Conditions

In a captivating display of skill and resilience, Sahith Theegala seized the lead at the WM Phoenix Open with a 6-under 65 round amidst harsh weather conditions that caused a significant delay on Thursday. Despite the challenges, Theegala managed to complete his play before the suspension of play, taking full advantage of the situation at the TPC Scottsdale.

A Test of Endurance

The opening round of the WM Phoenix Open presented a trial unlike any other. A frosty morning welcomed the players, followed by a three-and-a-half-hour delay due to inclement weather. The relentless rain prevented half the field from finishing their rounds, making this an unusual start for the tournament at this stage. Nevertheless, Sahith Theegala remained undeterred.

Following a steady performance throughout the round, Theegala demonstrated exceptional prowess with his clubs. His performance was particularly noteworthy at the par-4 2nd hole, where he pulled off a remarkable chip-in. The fans, who had braved the chilly weather, showed their appreciation for his impressive play.

"The People's Open" Witnesses an Unforeseen Challenge

Known as "The People's Open," the WM Phoenix Open is celebrated for its lively atmosphere and massive galleries. However, the weather had different plans this year. The fans, who are usually in high spirits, had to endure the cold and rain, and some even struggled to pronounce Theegala's name correctly due to their inebriated state.

Despite the unfavorable conditions, the tournament continued, with Theegala setting the early pace. Andrew Novak followed closely behind with a score of 5-under 66, while Shane Lowry of Ireland and S.H. Kim of South Korea tied for third at 4-under 67.

Hopes for Clear Skies Ahead

As the tournament resumes on Friday morning, there is a collective hope among players and fans that the weather will improve, allowing the event to proceed smoothly. The fans are eager to return to their usual exuberance, and the players look forward to showcasing their talent in more favorable conditions.

With the first round still unfinished, Sahith Theegala maintains his lead. As he waits for the rest of the field to complete their play, Theegala can take pride in his exceptional performance amidst the unexpected challenges that marked the opening day of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.