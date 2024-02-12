Saguaro's Champion Coach Zak Hill Embarks on New Administrative Role at ALA Gilbert North

In a surprising turn of events, Zak Hill, the champion-making head football coach at Saguaro High School, has announced his resignation to take up an administrative role at American Leadership Academy Gilbert North (ALA Gilbert North). The news, delivered to his players on Monday, has sparked a wave of curiosity and anticipation in the football community.

A New Chapter Unfolds: Hill's Move to ALA Gilbert North

Zak Hill, the architect behind Saguaro's triumphant 2023 6A state championship win, is set to embark on a new journey as he trades his head coaching hat for an administrative role at ALA Gilbert North. This decision comes after a season marked by challenges, including injuries and a grueling schedule, which Hill navigated with remarkable skill and determination.

Passing the Baton: Mark Martinez Steps Up

With Hill's departure, Saguaro will be looking for a new head football coach to continue its winning legacy. Stepping up to the plate as interim head coach is Mark Martinez, a seasoned assistant coach who has been part of Saguaro's coaching staff for 11 years. Martinez has played a crucial role in the school's last eight state championship teams, proving his mettle and dedication to the sport.

Hill's New Role: Assisting Jeff Oliverson and Ty Detmer

In his new role at ALA Gilbert North, Hill will be assisting Jeff Oliverson with athletic director duties and lending his expertise to Ty Detmer, the new head football coach. Hill's decision to move closer to home and embrace a new professional challenge at ALA Gilbert North signals an exciting new chapter in his career.

As the football community absorbs this unexpected news, all eyes are on Hill, Martinez, and the incoming head coach at Saguaro. The resounding success of the 2023 season has set high expectations, and fans eagerly await the continuation of this thrilling narrative.

