Sagicor General Renews Support for National Cyclist Kohath Baron into 2023-2024

Top insurer Sagicor General has once again demonstrated its commitment to national sports development by renewing its financial support for Dominica's cycling champion, Kohath Baron, for the third consecutive year. This ongoing partnership, solidified through a new contract for 2023-2024, ensures Baron's continued ascent in the international cycling arena, specifically in the under 23 age group competitions.

Strengthening Ties and Championing Dreams

During the contract signing ceremony, Cheryl Rolle, General Manager and Principal Representative for Sagicor in Dominica, expressed immense pride in Baron's achievements and dedication. "We continue to be very proud of this young man, who continues to work diligently to achieve his goals and represent Dominica," Rolle stated. Sagicor's support extends beyond financial contributions, embracing a familial bond that bolsters Baron's training, equipment needs, and his representation at select Sagicor events across the Eastern Caribbean in Sagicor branded gear.

A Journey of Ambition and Achievement

Baron's journey with Sagicor began in 2020, marking a pivotal chapter in his burgeoning career. Since then, he has achieved notable success, including dominating the 10th Annual Tour de Grand Bahama. Reflecting on the support received, Baron shared, "I’m proud to be part of the Sagicor family, which really feels like family because the entire team supports me with every step I make." His aspirations stretch far, aiming to represent Dominica at the Olympic Games and continuing to excel in international competitions.

Community Engagement and Future Prospects

Baron's story is not just one of personal triumph but also of inspiring and uniting the Dominican community. He encourages his fellow Dominicans to follow his journey through social media, fostering a sense of national pride and achievement. As Baron sets his sights on future goals, including the Olympic dream, his journey symbolizes the potential of dedication, support, and national pride converging to make dreams a reality on the international stage.

As this partnership between Kohath Baron and Sagicor General continues to flourish, it stands as a testament to the power of corporate support in nurturing and realizing the ambitions of young athletes. It underscores the importance of backing talent with practical assistance, enabling stars like Baron to shine brighter and reach further, elevating not just themselves but also the communities and countries they represent.