Sager Middle School Triumphs at Regional Destination Imagination in Richland

At the recent regional Destination Imagination competition in Richland, a remarkable group of Sager Middle School students, led by the dedicated teacher and coach Ted Knauft, showcased their exceptional talents and creativity. Comprising 29 seventh and eighth graders, the team excelled across various STEM challenges, competing against numerous teams from the region. Their outstanding performance has secured them a spot at the State Competition, set to take place at Southridge High on March 23.

Advertisment

Unmatched Excellence Across Categories

The Sager Middle School teams demonstrated extraordinary skill and innovation, earning top honors in several categories. In the Science Competition, the 'Future Fixers' team, brilliantly led by Addyson Svilich and Nahlani Young, clinched victory with 'Blast from the Past,' a project that ingeniously combined elements of art and science. Meanwhile, in the Engineering Competition, Sager teams outshone the competition by securing both first and second places with their inventive design of a modular device for launching bean bags in 'Going the Distance.' Furthermore, the Fine Arts Category saw the 'Thieves of Thebes,' under the guidance of Katelyn Alexander, winning first place and the prestigious DaVinci Award for their creative prowess.

Impressive Instant Challenge Results

Advertisment

In the Instant Challenge segment of the competition, Sager students continued their winning streak, bringing home three first-place finishes and two second-place finishes. These remarkable achievements underscore the students' ability to think on their feet, creatively solve problems, and work effectively as a team under pressure. Teacher and coach Ted Knauft lauded the teams for their exceptional representation at the regional tournament, highlighting the rarity of having all five teams advance to the state tournament.

Looking Ahead to State

As the Sager Middle School teams prepare for the upcoming State Competition, the community and school proudly stand behind these young innovators. Their journey from the regional to the state level epitomizes dedication, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence. With their demonstrated skills and unwavering spirit, the teams are poised for success, aspiring to make their mark at the state level and beyond. A full list of team members and their competition honors is available online, celebrating their achievements and the bright future that lies ahead.

This journey of the Sager Middle School students from College Place, Washington, to the pinnacle of the Destination Imagination competition is not just a testament to their hard work and talent but also an inspiring narrative of how young minds can achieve greatness when nurtured with dedication and support. As they gear up for the State Competition, their story continues to inspire and resonate, reminding us of the incredible potential that lies within the collaborative and creative efforts of our youth.