Barbados

Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
On an eventful New Year’s Day at Gulfstream Park in Florida, Barbadian trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. etched his name in the record books by securing a double win during the 10-race card. The victories not only resonated with the thrill of the sport but also set the tone for the nascent racing season.

A Sterling Comeback with Strand of Gold

The first victory for Joseph came with the day’s favorite, Strand of Gold. Despite a challenging start that saw Strand of Gold last around the first turn and significantly behind the leader, the horse, guided by seasoned jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., managed a late surge to win by a neck in a close finish. The race, carrying a purse of $31,000, turned out to be a testament to the tenacity of both the horse and the rider, reinforcing the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Victory by a Neck with Eldon’s Prince

Joseph’s second triumph was no less dramatic. Eldon’s Prince, a 7-1 choice ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, was positioned off the pace but managed to secure a narrow victory in a mile and sixteenth trip, a $92,000 race. The horse engaged in a heated battle in mid-stretch before eventually prevailing, adding another feather to Joseph’s cap.

Joseph Extends Lead in the Season

With these wins, Joseph significantly extended his lead in the season to 13 wins, a comfortable six ahead of his closest competitors: Brian Lynch, Mark Casse, and Jose Francisco D’Angelo. These victories, marked by thrilling finishes and strategic navigation, have solidified Joseph’s standing as a formidable force in the racing circuit, setting high expectations for the rest of the season.

Barbados Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

