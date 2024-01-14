en English
Africa

Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations

In an important show of commitment and responsibility, African football chief Patrice Motsepe has expressed confidence in the measures taken to ensure safety at the upcoming 2023 Cup of Nations. This declaration comes in the wake of several tragic incidents that overshadowed the last tournament held in Cameroon in 2022.

Steps Towards Safer Tournaments

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and local organizing committees are believed to be addressing the issues that led to the previous tragedies. While Motsepe did not detail the exact measures being employed, the overarching focus is on improving safety and security protocols. This is to ensure the welfare of players, officials, and fans during the prestigious continental championship, eagerly anticipated by football enthusiasts across Africa and the globe.

Investments in Infrastructure and Security

The Ivorian government has reportedly invested a staggering $1.5 billion in infrastructure improvements, which includes the construction of the impressive 60,000-capacity Ebimpe Olympic Stadium. In addition, they are deploying 17,000 police and soldiers to ensure security during the month-long tournament. This not only speaks volumes about the measures being taken to avoid a repeat of the past tragedies but also reflects the scale of preparation and commitment to make the event a success.

Ensuring a Hitch-free Tournament

Motsepe’s assurance of safety resonates beyond just words. He has discussed the issue of security with the President of Cote d’Ivoire and expressed confidence in a hitch-free tournament. His acknowledgment of the responsibility to ensure safety and satisfaction with Ivory Coast’s preparations for the event underlines the seriousness accorded to the lessons learned from previous mishaps. The deployment of 50,000 security personnel and police for the tournament further affirms this commitment.

With these measures in place, the 2023 Cup of Nations promises to be more than just a football tournament. It’s a testament to the resilience, commitment, and love for the game that exists in Africa, and the collective will to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all involved.

Africa Safety Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

