Safaricom's Chapa Dimba Clinic Boosts Nairobi Youths: Skills, Values, and GPS Tech

Telecommunications giant Safaricom Limited on Friday held a players and coaches’ clinic which featured valuable lessons in skill development, social values, teamwork, and leadership at the Dandora social Hall. The clinic, a precursor to the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Nairobi region finals stretching to Sunday afternoon, was lauded by coaches and players alike for its unique approach to nurturing talent both on and off the pitch.

Unique Training for Aspiring Stars

Edwin Toto, a player from Dandora Young Kings, expressed his admiration for the Chapa Dimba initiative, highlighting the opportunities it presents beyond football, including scholarships and increased visibility for players. Coach Andrew Oloo emphasized the significance of the training in imparting life skills to players, enhancing not just their football prowess but also preparing them for life outside the sports arena.

Innovative Technology for Performance Tracking

The clinic also introduced participants to Safaricom's GPS Sports Vests, an AI-powered tool designed to improve player performance and facilitate scouting opportunities. By capturing data on players' movements, speed, and overall performance, the vests offer insights into areas for improvement, thereby optimizing training and player development.

Path to National Recognition

The winners of the Nairobi region finals will advance to represent their region at the national finals in Kisumu in April, a stage that promises even greater exposure and opportunities. This initiative not only showcases Safaricom's commitment to community development but also underscores the potential of sports as a conduit for positive youth engagement and empowerment.