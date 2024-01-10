en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

Sacred Heart and RIT Dominate Collegiate Hockey League: Standings and Upcoming Schedule

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
Sacred Heart and RIT Dominate Collegiate Hockey League: Standings and Upcoming Schedule

In the whirlwind of collegiate ice hockey, Sacred Heart currently dominates the league with an impressive record of 9 wins and 4 losses, amassing 28 points. Nipping at their heels is RIT, who despite having one less loss, find themselves one point shy of the leaders with 27 points.

League Standings and Recent Performances

The league’s top half is also home to American International and Holy Cross, exhibiting commendable performances in the ongoing season. In contrast, Robert Morris and Army find themselves grappling at the lower ends of the standings, struggling to climb the ladder. In a recent clash of titans, the game between Army and Sacred Heart ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw after two grueling overtimes, reflecting the competitive spirit of these teams.

Upcoming Games and Anticipated Matchups

The upcoming games promise heart-stopping action with matchups like Mercyhurst squaring off against Canisius, RIT facing Niagara, and Holy Cross battling Army. Robert Morris, despite their current standings, have an exciting game lined up against Minnesota at the illustrious 3M Arena at Mariucci, a testament to the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Schedule Spread and Future Games

The schedule is meticulously spread across several days, with some teams displaying their endurance by playing back-to-back days, while others are slated to play on non-consecutive days. The coming week also brings a series of games into the fray, promising a spectacle of skill, strategy, and sheer will power as the teams vie for supremacy in the league.

0
Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Hockey

See more
4 mins ago
Seattle Thunderbirds Survive Bus Incident En Route to Game, Thanks to Kelowna Rockets' Sportsmanship
On a chill Wednesday, the Seattle Thunderbirds, a team in the Western Hockey League (WHL), were en route to Kelowna for a scheduled game when their team bus veered off course and into a ditch. Yet, amidst the unexpected incident, a sigh of relief was breathed as all passengers were confirmed safe and sound. Rapid
Seattle Thunderbirds Survive Bus Incident En Route to Game, Thanks to Kelowna Rockets' Sportsmanship
Erie Otters Secure Rookie Goaltender Charlie Burns in Strategic Trade
3 hours ago
Erie Otters Secure Rookie Goaltender Charlie Burns in Strategic Trade
Buffalo Sabres Start Homestand with Disappointing Loss Against Seattle Kraken
4 hours ago
Buffalo Sabres Start Homestand with Disappointing Loss Against Seattle Kraken
Will the Anaheim Ducks See More Strategic Moves Under New General Manager Pat Verbeek?
51 mins ago
Will the Anaheim Ducks See More Strategic Moves Under New General Manager Pat Verbeek?
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Chicago Blackhawks, Continue Eight-Game Winning Streak
1 hour ago
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Chicago Blackhawks, Continue Eight-Game Winning Streak
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
2 hours ago
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
Latest Headlines
World News
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
46 seconds
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
3 mins
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
3 mins
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
4 mins
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
6 mins
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
6 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
10 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
18 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
18 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
35 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app