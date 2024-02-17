Sacramento State's Matt Masciangelo Sets Record for Most Hit by Pitches in a Single Day

In the realm of college baseball, records are made and broken with the crack of a bat, the roar of the crowd, and sometimes, the sting of a pitch. On a sunny Friday that seemed ordinary for Sacramento State's baseball team, outfielder Matt Masciangelo turned it into an extraordinary spectacle. During a doubleheader against Loyola Marymount, Masciangelo was hit by a pitch not once, not twice, but seven times across eight plate appearances. This unusual feat set a new record for the most hit by pitches in a single day, showcasing a blend of resilience, strategy, and sheer unpredictability that defines sports.

A Record-Breaking Day

Transferring from a journey that took him from Mesa Community College to Chandler-Gilbert Community College, then to CSU Bakersfield, and finally landing at Sacramento State, the fifth-year junior has had a collegiate career as varied as they come. Yet, nothing in Masciangelo's baseball journey could have prepared him for the day he would make history, not with a bat, but with his unique ability to get on base by any means necessary. Despite the pain and potential risk involved, Masciangelo's focus remained unwavering. He not only set a record but also managed to score a run and an RBI, contributing significantly to his team's performance in his first two games as a Hornet.

Strategic Positioning or Sheer Luck?

What might seem like a painful ordeal to many is a testament to Masciangelo's strategic mindset. His skill in positioning himself in the batter's box, coupled with an unyielding determination, led to this unprecedented achievement. "It's all about helping the team win games," Masciangelo said, reflecting on his record-setting day. This attitude not only highlights his resilience but also his positive outlook on the game. Despite being a target for the baseball, he managed to maintain a good on-base percentage, which is crucial for setting up scoring opportunities. In addition, his spectacular diving catch before leaving the game demonstrated that his contribution to the team was not limited to just getting hit by pitches.

Looking Ahead

The unusual circumstances surrounding Masciangelo’s record have sparked interest and admiration from fans and fellow players alike. His ability to take the situation with humor and grace speaks volumes about his character and his love for the game. As Sacramento State prepares to face Loyola Marymount again on Sunday, all eyes will be on Masciangelo, not just for the potential of more hit-by-pitches, but for his overall impact on the game. With his name now etched in the record books, Masciangelo’s story is a reminder of the unpredictable and often wondrous nature of sports.

In the end, Matt Masciangelo's day at the plate is one for the history books. His record of being hit by a pitch seven times in a single day stands as a symbol of the sacrifices athletes make for their teams. It’s a story of resilience, strategy, and the sheer unpredictability of sports. As Sacramento State and its fans look forward to their next game, Masciangelo's record will undoubtedly be a highlight of his and the team’s season, remembered not for the bruises it brought, but for the spirit and determination it showcased.