Sacramento State Hornets vs UMKC Kangaroos: A Pick ‘Em Game to Watch

On January 3, 2024, the sporting world will be tuned in to an intriguing college basketball matchup between the Sacramento State Hornets and the UMKC Kangaroos. Neither team enters as a clear favorite, with the game being labeled a ‘pick ’em’ by bookmakers, a rarity in competitive sports that heightens the suspense surrounding the clash.

Pre-Game Analysis

The Hornets’ track record stands at 3-10, while the Kangaroos hold a slightly better 6-9 record. The game is set to unfold at The Nest, a venue renowned for its electric atmosphere, adding another layer of excitement to the event. Both teams, however, have shown inconsistency against the spread and over/under totals in their recent games, making this encounter all the more unpredictable.

Key Stats and Players

For Sacramento State, they average 72.0 points per game, just above the 69.8 points that UMKC typically allows. The Hornets have a 2-4 overall record when scoring above UMKC’s average points allowed. Conversely, UMKC scores an average of 70.4 points and boasts a comfortable 5-1 overall record in games where they outscore the 73.8 points that Sacramento State usually concedes.

Key players to watch in this matchup include Sacramento State’s Duncan Powell and Zee Hamoda, and UMKC’s Jamar Brown and Cameron Faas. These athletes have all posted impressive statistics this season, and their performances could very well determine the outcome of the game.

Point Totals and Final Thoughts

This season, Sacramento State’s games have averaged a total of 145.8 points, while UMKC’s have seen an average of 140.2 points – both figures sit above the over/under set for this game at 138 points. This suggests that fans and spectators might be in for a high-scoring contest, making this fixture a captivating prospect for both neutral observers and avid supporters.

As the teams take to the court, the suspense surrounding the game remains high. With neither side being a clear favorite, the stage is set for an enthralling display of college basketball. Regardless of the outcome, this game is sure to be one for the books.