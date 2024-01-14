en English
Sports

Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State

In a fierce college basketball face-off, Idaho State and Sacramento State, both teams with identical records of 6-11, battled it out on the court. The game was a nail-biter, with Idaho State leading at halftime by a single point, with the scoreboard reading 35-34. However, the final whistle saw the scales tip in favor of Sacramento State with a scoreline of 66-64.

Game Highlights

For Idaho State, Miguel Tomley emerged as the top scorer, netting 16 points. Kiree Huie followed closely with 14 points, while Griffin, Parker, and Arington each chipped in 9 points. Burgin added 7 points to the team’s tally. Sacramento State, on the other hand, saw Zee Hamoda top the scorecard with 17 points, and Jacob Holt was not far behind with 12 points. Duncan Powell contributed 10 points and also led the rebounds with 8.

Three-Point Goals and Fouls

The game saw a total of 9 three-point goals, with Idaho State making 5 out of 15 attempts and Sacramento State scoring on 4 out of 11 attempts. The match was competitive and clean, as reflected by the low number of total fouls: 11 for Idaho State and 14 for Sacramento State.

Attendance

The match drew a crowd of 739 spectators out of a capacity of 1,012, indicating a passionate following for both teams. Sacramento State’s triumph will certainly raise the bar for the next encounter between these two rivals, promising an equally thrilling, if not more, contest in the future.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

