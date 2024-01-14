en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Sacramento State Claims Narrow Victory Over Idaho State in Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Sacramento State Claims Narrow Victory Over Idaho State in Basketball Showdown

In a riveting display of basketball prowess, Sacramento State edged out Idaho State in a hard-fought match, finishing with a final score of 66-64. The game was a testament to skill and execution, with both teams demonstrating high shooting efficiency, but Sacramento State showing a slight edge.

The Heat of the Battle

The match was tight throughout, with Idaho State leading by a narrow one-point margin at halftime. However, Sacramento State displayed resilience and strategic acumen, coming back in the second half to secure a victory by a slim two-point margin. The field goal percentage for Idaho State stood at 52%, with a free throw percentage of 58.3%. On the other hand, Sacramento State concluded with a field goal percentage of 50.9% and an impressive free throw percentage of 88.9%.

Players’ Performance

The game’s statistics spotlight the key players from both teams. For Idaho State, Griffin stood out with 19 points, followed by Huie with 14 and Tomley with 16. Tomley also showcased his shooting prowess by making 3 out of 4 three-point attempts. Arington added to the tally with 9 points and a notable 3 steals. On Sacramento State’s side, Hamoda led the scoring with 17 points, buttressed by Powell with 10 and Holt adding 12 to the scorecard. The defensive strength of Sacramento State was displayed by Holt’s 2 blocked shots, while Huie from Idaho State blocked 3 shots, indicating a strong defensive play.

Game Attendance

The game was relatively clean, marked by few turnovers and technical fouls, indicating a match that was focused on skill and execution. The attendance for the match was listed at 739 out of a possible 1,012 seats filled, indicating a considerable interest in the game.

As the dust settles on this closely contested game, both teams will take away valuable lessons. For Sacramento State, the victory is an affirmation of their resilience and strategic execution, while Idaho State will look to refine their game strategy for future matches. As the season unfolds, both teams will continue to strive for excellence on the court, providing a thrilling spectacle for basketball fans around the world.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
12 seconds ago
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
The University of New Hampshire’s women’s hockey team (UNH) squared off against Boston College, ranked 13th in the nation, in a thrilling Hockey East game that ended in a deadlock at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H. The match, characterized by intense competition and skillful plays, saw UNH assert its dominance, winning the game in
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
34 seconds ago
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff
38 seconds ago
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff
Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches
16 seconds ago
Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches
Alabama Triumphs over Mississippi State in College Basketball Showdown
17 seconds ago
Alabama Triumphs over Mississippi State in College Basketball Showdown
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
30 seconds ago
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Latest Headlines
World News
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
12 seconds
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches
16 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches
Alabama Triumphs over Mississippi State in College Basketball Showdown
17 seconds
Alabama Triumphs over Mississippi State in College Basketball Showdown
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
30 seconds
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
34 seconds
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff
38 seconds
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
42 seconds
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
Alabama Seals Victory Over Mississippi State in Competitive Basketball Game
43 seconds
Alabama Seals Victory Over Mississippi State in Competitive Basketball Game
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
48 seconds
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app