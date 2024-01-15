en English
Cybersecurity

Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance

Indian cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, has found himself the subject of a malicious deepfake video. Tendulkar, renowned worldwide for his legendary cricketing career, has been unjustly portrayed in a video promoting a gaming app, ‘Skyward Aviator Quest’. The video, which has been widely distributed across various social media platforms, falsely depicts Tendulkar endorsing the app and making unverified claims about his daughter, Sara, profiting from its use.

Unveiling the Deepfake Scam

The video in question features an old clip of Tendulkar, with his voice digitally manipulated to advertise the app. It’s the latest instance of the misuse of deepfake technology, a growing concern in today’s digital age. These AI-driven forgeries are becoming increasingly sophisticated, able to convincingly mimic the appearance and voice of any individual.

Tendulkar’s Response and Call to Action

In response to the deceptive video, Tendulkar took to social media to publicly denounce its content. He highlighted the urgent need for vigilance and action against such exploitative use of technology, urging his followers to report any similar occurrences. Echoing his concern, Tendulkar called for social media platforms to improve their responsiveness to such complaints, in order to stem the tide of misinformation and deepfakes.

Deepfake Technology: A Double-Edged Sword

On the flip side, Tendulkar himself has previously been featured in a legitimate use of deepfake technology. In a campaign by Ageas Federal Life Insurance, a digitally regenerated 11-year-old Tendulkar was used to deliver a message promoting investment in life insurance. The campaign aimed to inspire parents to plan ahead for their children’s future, showcasing the potential of deepfake technology in storytelling.

However, the recent incident involving the fraudulent video highlights the dark side of this emerging technology. The ease with which deepfakes can be created and disseminated poses a significant threat to individuals and society, reinforcing the need for robust measures to detect and combat such deceptive content.

Cybersecurity India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

