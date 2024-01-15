en English
Sachin Tendulkar and the Deepfake Dilemma: A Wake-Up Call to Digital Deception

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Sachin Tendulkar and the Deepfake Dilemma: A Wake-Up Call to Digital Deception

Cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, finds himself amid a disconcerting scenario, the latest victim of deepfake technology. This incident underscores the pervasive and burgeoning threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI) to individual privacy and reputations, particularly for public figures.

Deepfake: A Digital Quagmire

Deepfake, a technology powered by AI, crafts realistic counterfeit videos or audio recordings. In Tendulkar’s case, a fabricated representation has been propagated, the specifics of which remain undisclosed. This unerring imitation of reality generates significant challenges for media authenticity verification and opens doors for misuse, including misinformation dispersion or malevolent purposes.

An Unsettling Revelation

Tendulkar divulged his encounter with this insidious technology through social media. He shared a deepfake video that portrayed him endorsing a gaming application – a scenario entirely concocted. The cricket maestro called upon the public to report such videos, ads, and applications, thereby revealing the deceptive underbelly of advanced technology.

Need for Vigilance and Legal Frameworks

The incident involving Tendulkar accentuates the pressing necessity for awareness and stringent legal systems to combat the misuse of deepfake technology. Tendulkar emphasized the role of social media platforms in being alert and responsive to complaints. His experience with deepfake serves as a stark reminder of the dark side of technology – a side that thrives on illusion, deception, and manipulation.

AI & ML Cybersecurity India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

