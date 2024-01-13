en English
Cricket

Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy

In the world of cricket, every ball thrown and every run scored is a testament to the struggle, ambition, and sheer human will of the players. The recent Ranji Trophy match between Kerala and Assam at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati was no different. This game saw the elevation of Kerala’s fortune, courtesy of a compelling performance by their star batsman, Sachin Baby, and the team’s adept bowlers.

Sachin Baby’s Resilient Century

Sachin Baby, a seasoned cricketer, scored an impressive 131 runs off 148 balls, marking his 11th first-class century. This stellar performance, punctuated with 16 fours and 5 sixes, was more than just another feather in his cap. It was, in fact, a lifeline for his team when they found themselves in a precarious position during their innings. Baby’s resilience and strategic partnerships with the lower-order batsmen helped Kerala recover from a middle-order collapse and post a formidable total of 419 runs.

The Kerala Bowlers’ Strike

However, it wasn’t just the batsmen who shone for Kerala. The team’s bowlers also played a crucial part in asserting Kerala’s dominance in the match. They managed to strike early in Assam’s innings, taking two wickets and leaving the hosts reeling at 14 for two by the close of the second day’s play.

Commanding Position for Kerala

As the match progresses, the combination of Baby’s powerful knock and the incisive bowling has put Kerala in a commanding position. The visitors’ overall dominance is a clear indication of the team’s determination and ambition to clinch victory. As the game continues, all eyes will be on how Assam responds to this challenge and whether Kerala can maintain their grip on the match.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

