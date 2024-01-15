en English
Sports

Sable: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Wrestling Icon

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Sable: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Wrestling Icon

The late 1990s saw the rise of a new star in the professional wrestling landscape – Rena Marlette Greek, better known as Sable. Before stepping into the ring, she graced the stages of beauty pageants and worked as a model. But it was her union with Marc Mero, a professional wrestler, that paved the way for her entry into the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

Ascension in the WWF

Upon signing a contract with Vince McMahon’s WWF, Sable skyrocketed to fame. She outshone other female wrestlers in terms of popularity, becoming a top draw for the company. Notably, despite not being a trained wrestler and having a ‘no bump’ clause in her contract, she triumphed as the WWF Women’s Champion.

The Downfall

However, Sable’s meteoric rise wasn’t without its pitfalls. Her soaring popularity led to tensions with other performers, culminating in a lawsuit against the WWF in 1999. She alleged sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions, claiming she was coerced into performing stunts that made her uncomfortable, including topless acts. This lawsuit marked her exit from the company.

Rumors and Legal Threats

In the midst of this controversy, Sable made a brief appearance at a World Championship Wrestling (WCW) event. This sparked rumors of her possibly joining their ranks. However, legal threats from WWF thwarted any further involvement with WCW.

The Comeback

Following an out-of-court settlement with WWF, Sable attempted to carve a niche for herself in Hollywood. Despite limited success, she was drawn back to the wrestling circle. Her return required apologizing to key industry figures, a condition set by Vince McMahon for her to rejoin the industry. Sable’s journey, marked by her swift rise, controversial exit, and eventual return, remains one of the most riveting narratives in professional wrestling history.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

