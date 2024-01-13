SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

SABC to Air Full Coverage of Africa Cup of Nations

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has declared the complete broadcasting schedule for the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In a move that amplifies the reach of African football, every single one of the 52 matches of the tournament will be aired live, spanning across multiple SABC platforms.

Unfurling Football Fever Across Platforms

The AFCON games will be available for viewers on SABC’s television channels, SABC 1 and SABC 3, as well as on SABC Sport. The extensive coverage doesn’t end here. The matches will also resonate on various other platforms such as OpenView Digital HD (OVDH), Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), and on a range of SABC radio stations.

Language No Barrier to Football Fandom

True to the spirit of inclusivity, the audience will also have the option to savor the commentary in a language of their choice. This thoughtful provision ensures that language stands no barrier for fans rooting for their favourite teams and players. This comprehensive coverage plan ensures that fans of African football will be able to track all the live action from the tournament, in real-time and in their preferred language.

Securing Exclusive Broadcasting Rights

The SABC has confirmed that they have secured the exclusive rights to broadcast all 52 matches of the Africa Cup of Nations live, as well as all CAF events in 2024. The broadcasting rights also extend to other key broadcasters such as DSTV’s SuperSport TV and ZBC, who have obtained sub-licenses to screen the tournament. The opening match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau is scheduled with a kick-off at 10 pm CAT, promising an electrifying start to the tournament.