Sabalenka Defends Australian Open Title, Bopanna Makes History in Men's Doubles

In a remarkable display of power and precision, Aryna Sabalenka has successfully defended her Australian Open women's singles title, defeating Zheng Qinwen in straight sets. The victory, her second consecutive at the event, further cements Sabalenka's position as a dominant force in women's tennis. The Belarusian player's powerful and calculated play, coupled with her improved ability to control her shots, proved to be a formidable challenge for her opponents.

A Triumph in Men's Doubles

On the men's doubles front, the team of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden clinched a straight sets victory over Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The win marks a significant milestone for Bopanna, who, at 43, becomes the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title. The triumph is also momentous for Ebden, who had previously fallen short in the Australian Open final in 2022.

Throughout the match, Bopanna and Ebden demonstrated resilience under pressure, delivering crucial points against their opponents' powerful serves and smashes. Their victory was celebrated with chest bumps and warm acknowledgments to the crowd for their unwavering support.

A Night to Remember

The match, which extended beyond 11:20 pm local time, saw the distribution of elegant blankets to VIP seat holders, hinting at a cooler atmosphere in the stadium. Fans bearing both Indian and Australian flags were present, symbolizing unity among the supporters of Bopanna and Ebden. Notably, former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh was among the spectators.

Reflecting on the Wins

Sabalenka's victory, her second Grand Slam title, caps a dominant fortnight in which she won all 14 of her sets, dropping just 31 games throughout the tournament. The win sees Sabalenka retain her No. 2 spot in the world, and makes her the first woman since Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to defend her Australian Open title.

For Bopanna and Ebden, their win not only marks a personal milestone but also sets Bopanna on course to become the oldest world number one in men's doubles. The duo managed to break their opponents' serve, setting them up to serve for the championship—a task successfully undertaken by Ebden.